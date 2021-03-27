$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.29 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNSL. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.88. 105,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,825. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $97.82 and a 52-week high of $252.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

