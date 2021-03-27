-$0.31 EPS Expected for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) This Quarter

Analysts expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings. U.S. Concrete reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 675%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Concrete.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. U.S. Concrete’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

USCR traded up $3.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.65. 481,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,369. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $71.19.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $300,636. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Concrete by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Concrete by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in U.S. Concrete by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in U.S. Concrete by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.