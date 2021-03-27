-$0.27 EPS Expected for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.11.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 9.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 101.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

