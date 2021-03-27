-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brainsway’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Brainsway posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainsway will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brainsway.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWAY. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Brainsway from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainsway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Brainsway as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

BWAY stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.39. Brainsway has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

