$0.01 EPS Expected for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equity Commonwealth’s earnings. Equity Commonwealth reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equity Commonwealth.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE:EQC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.47. The stock had a trading volume of 777,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,142. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,567 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 79.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,930,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,034,000 after buying an additional 1,298,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,999,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after buying an additional 672,630 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,351,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 479,787 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

