Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Securities

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $225.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $175.00. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZS. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $172.85 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.06.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total transaction of $586,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,714.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $861,373.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,522,582.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,812 shares of company stock valued at $12,801,398 over the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

