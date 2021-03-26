Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION has been the topic of several other reports. Truist increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $60.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,994,299.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 150,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,491.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $468,063.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.