ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading 6.1% Higher

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) was up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.82 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 2,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 841,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Clarkson Capital lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

