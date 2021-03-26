ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Clarkson Capital

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price objective hoisted by Clarkson Capital from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NYSE ZIM opened at $26.65 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.97.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

