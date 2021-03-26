Zero (ZER) Trading Down 18.3% This Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $51,007.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.28 or 0.00241852 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00062569 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00091910 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 106.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,807,014 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

