Zero Utility Token (ZUT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $93,271.00

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 46.2% against the dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $93,271.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero Utility Token token can now be bought for $2,655.90 or 0.05012872 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.64 or 0.00469297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00059925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.28 or 0.00189273 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.94 or 0.00798274 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00078026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

Zero Utility Token Token Trading

