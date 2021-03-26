Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.52.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $213,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 26,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $1,383,609.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,802,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,864 shares of company stock worth $3,838,135.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

