Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80,508 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zendesk by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,316 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,182,000 after purchasing an additional 923,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,100,000 after purchasing an additional 123,329 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,451,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,352,000 after purchasing an additional 254,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,519,000 after buying an additional 56,304 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $764,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total value of $651,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,167.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,579 shares of company stock valued at $17,119,042 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zendesk stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,752. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.38 and its 200 day moving average is $129.83. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.60 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

