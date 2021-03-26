Zcoin (XZC) Price Up 14.2% This Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,578.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,628.37 or 0.03039237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.00330718 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $481.69 or 0.00899041 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.96 or 0.00418005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.06 or 0.00365942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00237572 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00021413 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

