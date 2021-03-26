Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NEO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.63.

NEO opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,534.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,808,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,246,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $928,557,000 after purchasing an additional 861,490 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,304,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 747.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 296,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 261,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,362,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,347,000 after purchasing an additional 213,574 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

