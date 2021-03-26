Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on POFCY. Investec downgraded Petrofac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded Petrofac from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.75.

POFCY opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $463.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

