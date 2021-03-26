Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Vectrus posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vectrus.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.49. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE:VEC traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.05. The stock had a trading volume of 40,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.58. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $60.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vectrus (VEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.