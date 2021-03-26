Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to Post $0.72 EPS

Brokerages predict that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.75. Sealed Air posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sealed Air.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEE. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.27. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,560 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,680,000 after buying an additional 1,373,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,181,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,214,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 8,020,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,260,000 after buying an additional 143,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,834,000 after buying an additional 553,978 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.