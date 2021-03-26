Zacks: Brokerages Expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Brokerages expect that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will report sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

NTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $102.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $106.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.00 and its 200 day moving average is $90.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,138,000 after purchasing an additional 203,746 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,398 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $177,600,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,717,000 after acquiring an additional 167,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

