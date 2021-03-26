Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.52 Million

Equities analysts predict that Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) will post $16.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.50 million to $18.25 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triterras will report full-year sales of $56.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $56.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $116.36 million, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Triterras.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRIT shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of TRIT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 564,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,396. Triterras has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at $2,112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000.

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

