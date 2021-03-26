Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will report sales of $2.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 525%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $9.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.86 million to $9.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $46.42 million, with estimates ranging from $37.27 million to $55.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

In related news, insider Rohan Houlden sold 99,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,410,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $34,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,625,520 in the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 11,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 87,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 70,824 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 45,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.