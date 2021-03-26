Zacks: Analysts Expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Billion

Analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to post sales of $3.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.42 billion and the highest is $3.61 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $13.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $13.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $15.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Investec lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Infosys stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,646,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,905,793. Infosys has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

