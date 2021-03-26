Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.88 Billion

Brokerages expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report $3.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.06 billion and the lowest is $3.80 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $14.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $14.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on LH. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132,458 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,403,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,247,000 after buying an additional 439,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,083,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,464,000 after buying an additional 51,718 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LH traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.48. 1,077,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,112. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.40 and a 12 month high of $254.91.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

