Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman Sells 9,227 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 9,227 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $140,434.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,882,037 shares in the company, valued at $43,864,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 15th, Howard Lerman sold 75,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $1,209,750.00.
Shares of YEXT opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Yext by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist decreased their target price on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.
Yext Company Profile
Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
Recommended Story: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.