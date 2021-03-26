Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman Sells 9,227 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 9,227 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $140,434.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,882,037 shares in the company, valued at $43,864,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Howard Lerman sold 75,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $1,209,750.00.

Shares of YEXT opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Yext by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist decreased their target price on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

