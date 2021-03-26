Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Sells $39,663.32 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $39,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Darryl Bond also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 16th, Darryl Bond sold 1,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $19,680.00.
- On Wednesday, January 20th, Darryl Bond sold 1,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $17,000.00.
Shares of YEXT stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Yext by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.
YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.95.
About Yext
Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
