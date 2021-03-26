Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Sells $39,663.32 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $39,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Darryl Bond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Darryl Bond sold 1,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $19,680.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Darryl Bond sold 1,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $17,000.00.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Yext by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.95.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

