Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yara International ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.52. 8,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.97. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.