Yalla Group Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 29th (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group’s (NYSE:YALA) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 29th. Yalla Group had issued 18,600,000 shares in its IPO on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $139,500,000 based on an initial share price of $7.50. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:YALA opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. Yalla Group has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $41.35.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,866,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,143,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

