XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $701,190.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $701,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.87 and a beta of 2.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in XPEL by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in XPEL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

