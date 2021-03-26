Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $11.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

XEBEF stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

