Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Hits $349.71 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can now be purchased for $349.71 or 0.00649434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $671,789.67 and $1,421.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00060184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.82 or 0.00213234 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.18 or 0.00813727 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00077045 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00026594 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

