Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Trading Down 23.9% This Week

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $349,249.18 and $180.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $5.32 or 0.00009970 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.58 or 0.00467470 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00059545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.57 or 0.00190251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00052700 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.79 or 0.00793768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00076942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

