World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Shares Gap Down to $36.97

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.97, but opened at $34.11. World Fuel Services shares last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 3,620 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.34%.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $1,752,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $385,697.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,633.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,878. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,959,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,524.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 488,840 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 359,210 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Company Profile (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

