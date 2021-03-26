William Blair Comments on BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,289.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $900,067.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,610 shares of company stock worth $3,991,485. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,586 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $53,270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,556,000 after acquiring an additional 421,105 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.