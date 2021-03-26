Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Sells $314,284.67 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $314,284.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 4,865 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $227,536.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $36.74 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $54.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $449.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

