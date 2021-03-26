Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) PT Raised to C$62.00

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WPM. CSFB cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.29.

Shares of TSE WPM traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$47.33. 302,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,491. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$38.32 and a 1-year high of C$76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.15.

In other news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.98, for a total value of C$188,641.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$277,206.78. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 114,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.34, for a total value of C$5,664,404.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,971,008.93. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,371,498.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

