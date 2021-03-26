Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,493,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,405,183 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Western Midstream Partners worth $34,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of WES traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,635. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WES. Credit Suisse Group raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.