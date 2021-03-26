Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

Wells Fargo & Company restated their equal weight rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $75.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.13.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

NYSE PFSI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,580. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $58,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 943,306 shares of company stock worth $58,522,567 and have sold 253,450 shares worth $15,749,281. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.