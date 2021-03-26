Wells Fargo & Company Raises AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,500.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,351.74.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,374.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,225.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1,188.65. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $757.18 and a 12-month high of $1,378.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell C. Major sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.62, for a total value of $2,653,170.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,577.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,402 shares of company stock valued at $34,457,339 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

