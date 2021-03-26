Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,878 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 953,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 311,442 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,522,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 118,650 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 428,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 84,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 428,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 67,599 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.96.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $41.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

