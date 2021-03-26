Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 4,268 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $116.87 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a one year low of $66.69 and a one year high of $130.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.50.

