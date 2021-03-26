Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 189,668 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,668 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 640,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after buying an additional 88,012 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 390,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after acquiring an additional 170,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 107,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of WWE opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $61.32.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WWE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.