Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,894 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of MEDNAX worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,711,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,671,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,968,000 after buying an additional 3,884,888 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 631.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,586,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,798 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,958,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,324 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 251,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

NYSE:MD opened at $26.70 on Friday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $416.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

