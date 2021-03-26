Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.04 Million Position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,554 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 50,084 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth about $669,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 31,264 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BGIO opened at $9.18 on Friday. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

