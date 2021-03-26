Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.96 Million Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Oxford Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.66.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

