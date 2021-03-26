Wells Fargo & Company Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,775.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,677.00 to $1,775.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Argus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,508.21.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $7.17 on Thursday, hitting $1,439.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,580. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $599.78 and a twelve month high of $1,564.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,455.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,361.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at $31,774,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,120 shares of company stock valued at $75,555,516. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $355,121,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 99.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,511,000 after purchasing an additional 97,658 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $1,530,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

