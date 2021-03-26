Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $305.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $330.48.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $243.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.12. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $120.00 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $427,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $430,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $2,462,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,840,202.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,118 shares of company stock worth $55,403,834 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

