Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Price Target to $20.00

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $849.05 million, a P/E ratio of 127.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $80,763.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $121,261.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,055 shares of company stock worth $3,113,550. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,439,000 after purchasing an additional 291,461 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.