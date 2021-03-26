Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Westlake Chemical (WLK)

Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/22/2021 – Westlake Chemical had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $104.00.

3/15/2021 – Westlake Chemical was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $104.00.

3/8/2021 – Westlake Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Westlake Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $98.00.

3/1/2021 – Westlake Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Westlake Chemical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical’s earnings and sales for the fourth quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is benefiting from synergies of the Axiall acquisition. The buyout has diversified its product portfolio and geographical operations. The NAKAN acquisition has also enabled it to expand its product portfolio. Further, the company is seeing favorable demand trends for polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin. Strong demand in the polyethylene business is likely to continue, especially in food packaging. Also, rising housing starts in the United States augur well for its downstream vinyl products business and domestic demand for PVC. The company should also benefit from its capacity expansion projects. Westlake Chemical also has a strong liquidity position and remains committed to deleverage its balance sheet.”

2/24/2021 – Westlake Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Westlake Chemical was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

NYSE WLK opened at $87.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.35. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,589.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,334,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,358,000 after buying an additional 213,779 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 594,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,481,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,936,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

