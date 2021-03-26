Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Avery Dennison (AVY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) recently:
- 3/23/2021 – Avery Dennison had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atlantic Securities.
- 3/17/2021 – Avery Dennison had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2021 – Avery Dennison was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 3/17/2021 – Avery Dennison had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $182.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2021 – Avery Dennison had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2021 – Avery Dennison was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/5/2021 – Avery Dennison had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $164.00 to $187.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2021 – Avery Dennison had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $174.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
NYSE AVY opened at $181.59 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $93.29 and a 12 month high of $186.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.11.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $57,647,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 79,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
