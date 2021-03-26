WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 10 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Markel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Markel by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKL. Truist lifted their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,145.80.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,140.63 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $761.06 and a 52-week high of $1,169.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,110.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1,027.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

